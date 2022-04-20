Delhi Police Bust 'Challa Gang', Two Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday confirmed the busting of the `Challa Gang` that committed thefts by following an unique modus operandi of dropping a gold plated ring (Challa) on the road.





Two of the accused have been identified as Mohammad Sajid (31), Mohammad (35), both residents of JJ Colony in Bawana, Delhi.Police said the "Challa Gang" comprised of three persons, whose modus operandi was to ensnare innocent victims with the help of a gold ring.





They said a member of the gang would drop the gold ring and wait for an innocent passerby to come. Thereafter, the passerby would be engaged in an argument and pressured by threats of calling the police by mobile.





Police further added that the gang was very successful in siphoning off the mobiles and cash of innocent victims.





Sajid has been involved in six criminal cases in the past, as per the police.A case has been lodged against the two under Section 379 (Punishment for Theft) and under Section 380 (Theft in Dwelling Houses) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).





The police have recovered at least six mobile phones from their possession.Police have issued a search alert for third member of the gang.





ANI