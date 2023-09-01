Delhi Police arrests man on the run for last 12 years

New Delhi: A 45-year-old man evading arrest for the last 12 years was nabbed by police near Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area, an official said on Friday.



The accused was identified as Sundar Pal, a resident of Maharani Bagh. The officials said that he was evading his presence before the Court of Law for the last 12 years and was declared ‘proclaimed offender’.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that on Wednesday a tip-off was received that a declared proclaimed offender would come at Surya Ghadi Park near Sarai Kale Khan.

“Hence, the information was further developed and local enquiry of the area was conducted. More details about the proclaimed offender were collected. As per input, the team laid a trap at Surya Ghadi Park Khan and arrested Sundar,” said the DCP.



“During interrogation, he disclosed that after being released on bail, he left his house and since then he was evading his arrest. He was arrested and produced before the Saket Court,” DCP said.



“He was declared a proclaimed offender by the Saket Court on October 16, 2010 in a case registered under sections 392, 411 of the IPC at Sriniwaspuri Police station,” the official added.

—IANS