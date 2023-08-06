Delhi Police arrest two Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang members

New Delhi: Following a brief gunfight in the Dwarka area on Sunday, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police reported the arrest of two members of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Vicky and Narender, according to sources, have been named as the suspects.

According to the information, a raid was conducted by the Crime Branch in the Dwarka area following a tip-off to apprehend the duo.

Upon seeing the police, both suspects drew their pistols and began firing. The police retaliated, firing back. About five rounds were fought before both accused were defeated.

Both accused individuals are involved in over a dozen criminal cases.

Until date, Delhi Police have made no formal statement on the case.

More details are awaited.—Inputs from Agencies