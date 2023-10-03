    Menu
    Delhi Police arrest NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha

    Sunil Aswal
    October3/ 2023
    New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday said that it has arrested NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and another person Amit Chakravarty.

    In a statement, regarding the search, seizure and detentions carried out today in connection with a UAPA case registered with Special Cell, the Delhi Police said that a total of 37 male suspects have been questioned at premises, including nine female suspects have been questioned at their respective places of stay.

    The police said that digital devices, documents etc. have been seized or collected for examination.

    "The proceedings are still ongoing. So far, two accused, Purkayastha and Chakravarty have been arrested," the Delhi Police said.

    The Special Cell swung into action on Tuesday morning and carried out searches at several locations in Delhi NCR, including office of NewsClick and journalists associated with it.

    The Delhi Police team also sealed the office of NewsClick in New Delhi.

    —IANS

