Delhi PG fire: FIR registered against owner

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered an FIR concerning a fire incident at a girls' PG hostel in Mukherjee Nagar area here, an official said on Thursday.



"A case under sections 336 ( endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 ( grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Mukherjee Nagar police station against the PG owner and further probe has been initiated," said a senior police official.



On Wednesday, 35 girls, including a child, were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a girls' PG hostel here in the Mukherjee Nagar area.

However, five persons, including a child around two to three-years old were admitted at New Life Hospital in Mukherjee Nagar area where their condition is said to be stable.



Delhi Fire Services director, Atul Garg said that a call regarding the fire at a PG -- Signature Apartment -- was received at around 7.46 p.m.



A total of 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot following which the blaze was brought under control.



"Around 35 girls were present in the building. All have been rescued, and they are safe," said Garg.



"It is being suspected that the fire initially broke at a meter-reading board installed near the staircase and went on to spread to the upper floors," he added.

—IANS