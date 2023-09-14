Delhi murder: No communal angle in death of 23-year-old, says police

New Delhi: A day after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death and his brother sustained injuries during an attack in south Delhi's Khadda Colony, police on Wednesday clarified that there is no communal aspect to the case and it only stemmed from a minor dispute.

Officials said that the deceased was identified as Kamal Kishore, a resident of Khadda Colony while the injured Shivam Sharma, 18 is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said that on Tuesday, information was received that an incident of stabbing had taken place near B-Block in Khadda Colony following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the scene, it was found that two brothers had been injured and were shifted to Apollo Hospital.

"Kamal Kishore was declared brought dead while Shivam had received stab injuries in his stomach and was operated upon at Apollo Hospital, where his condition is stable.

"One of the accused identified as Shahrukh, 22, also a resident of the same locality, has been apprehended," the DCP said.

As per police, Kamal Kishore, Shivam, and Shahrukh are petty criminals who used to roam together and indulge in petty crime.

"They had committed a petty theft three days ago and they had an arguments over the theft articles which led to the quarrel and culminated into this untoward incident.

"They have one or two cases already registered against them. There is no communal angle in the incident," the DCP added.

— IANS