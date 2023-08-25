Delhi minister Gahlot directs officers to expedite preparation of FSL reports

New Delhi: On Friday, Kailash Gahlot, the minister of law in Delhi, issued an order requiring officials to disclose information about cases that cannot proceed to trial due to a lack of Forensic Science Laboratory findings. Gahlot met with the heads of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and the Prosecution Department of the Delhi High Court.

He requested that the DoP disclose information about cases that have been held up in court due to a lack of FSL reports.

According to a government release, experts from NIC presented an in-depth demonstration of the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) at the conference.—Inputs from Agencies