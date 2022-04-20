Delhi Metro Employee Killed In Road Crash

Noida: A Delhi Metro employee died after his scooter collided with an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus in Greater Noida on Monday morning, police said.

The driver of the bus has been arrested and an FIR lodged against him at the local Badalpur police station.

Gajendra Singh, 34, was a Delhi Metro employee and returning from his hometown in adjoining Bulandshahr district when the incident took place around 9 am near Deri Macha, Badalpur SHO Dharmendra Sharma said.

"Singh''s scooter collided with the roadways bus, which had some passengers onboard it, leaving him dead. The local police reached the spot immediately and the body was sent for a post-mortem," Sharma said. The accused bus driver was held and later arrested as an FIR was lodged against him in connection with the death, the official added. —PTI