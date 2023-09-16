Delhi man stabbed to death, wife injured in attack

New Delhi: A group of individuals attacked a man and his wife inside their home in southeast Delhi, during which the former was stabbed to death, a police official said on Saturday, adding that three accused have been arrested and a juvenile detained in connection.

According to the police. the three arrested persons were identified as Raju Patra (26), Ravi (19), Shambu (26)

The identity of the17-year-old juvenile has not been public, while a manhunt is currently underway for two more absconding accused.

At 9.42 p.m. on Friday night, the Sarita Vihar police station received a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident.

A police team which rushed to the spot discovered that the victim, Arvind Mandal, a resident of Aali Vihar, got into an altercation with a man named Manoj Haldar on Friday evening while he was returning home with his son.

The victim had an earlier dispute with Haldar, police said.

“The quarrel the previous day had been over the parking of Arvind’s motorcycle,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

However, the issue was resolved, and Arvind, along with his son, proceeded home.

On Friday night at about 9.30 p.m., 5-6 individuals arrived on motorcycles at Arvind’s residence and attacked him and his wife, Rakha, with sharp-edged weapons.

“During the incident, Arvind sustained serious injuries as the assailants stabbed him in the chest and hand, while Arvind’s wife suffered an injury to her forehead. Arvind subsequently passed away during treatment at the hospital,” the DCP added.

—IANS