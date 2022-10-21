Delhi man shot by neighbour over parking row arrested

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Friday, police in the Vikas Nagar neighbourhood of Outer Delhi reported that a man, aged 42, had been fired at by a neighbour apparently due to a dispute over parking.

Ashish, 22, a resident of Vikas Nagar, has been taken into police custody.

Sameer Sharma, the Outer district's deputy commissioner of police, said that the Ranhola police station received a PCR call about the shooting on October 17.

"As the police arrived, they learned that Sher Singh had been transported to Ashirwad Nursing Hospital with injuries. With the gunshot wound to his head treated, he was deemed to be in no immediate danger "said the DCP.

"According to Singh's account, his neighbour Ashish shot him at 7 p.m. on Monday as he was relaxing in front of his real estate office. A case was filed under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 of the Arms Act, and a search for the perpetrators was launched "said the DCP.

Within twenty-four hours of the event, "the squad was able to catch Ashish from Ganda Nala," the DCP stated.

"He admitted during questioning that he and the victim had gotten into an argument about a parking spot. He also said that Sher Singh had done some black magic on his family and wanted to take revenge," added the DCP.

The DCP stated that more investigation into the case was ongoing and that efforts were being made to apprehend the supplier of firearms: "He had obtained the country-made weapon, which was used in the commission of crime, from one of his pals."

(Inputs from Agencies)