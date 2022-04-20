Delhi man shoots self after argument; bullet pierces his head, hits 7-month pregnant wife

Gurugram: A heated argument between husband and wife led to the 34-year-old man shooting himself in their SUV near the Rampura flyover around 10 p.m. on Friday, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, amid the quarrel, the man identified as Ravi Kumar put the gun on his right temporal and pulled the trigger. The bullet exited from the left side and hit the wife on the chin.

They were spotted by the passersby and shifted to a nearby hospital. Doctors, however, referred them to the Safdarjang Hospital in Delhi. The condition of man is said to be critical.

Deepak Sehrawat, South Zone DCP, said the incident was being investigated.

Ravi Kumar, a native of Faridabad, was residing with second wife Riya (24) in a rented house in the Rampura area. On that night Ravi had taken seven-month pregnant Riya to a maternity clinic for a routine checkup in their Duster SUV, the police said.

"As per Riya's statement, Ravi was under depression for the last few months due to loss of a job. They had several heated arguments in the past few months. On Friday, they were returning after the routine checkup when arguments broke out. In a fit of rage, Ravi pulled out the gun from the pocket and shot himself," Sehrawat said. IANS