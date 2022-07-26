Delhi man gets injured after being hit by truck

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was injured after being hit a truck in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Inder Enclave-resident Papay, was shifted to the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, they said.

In his complaint, the man has alleged that a truck, loaded with building materials, hit his motorcycle following which he fell on the road and sustained injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

On the statement of the injured, a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Aman Vihar police station, the DCP said.

The footage from CCTV cameras near the spot is being scanned and search is on for the offending vehicle, police added.—PTI