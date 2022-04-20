Delhi Man Arrested for Killing Dog, Having Sex With the Carcass

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a man was arrested on Monday for killing a pregnant dog and sexually assaulting the corpse in Hyderabad. The Mailardevpally Police said that the man has been identified as Aslam Khan alias Subhash Singh (22), who hails from Delhi. Khan was in Hyderabad to meet his friends. The female pet dog was owned by Mohammad Jahangir, a resident of Shastripuram area. On Monday, Jahangir heard some abnormal noise of the dog at around 8 am and asked his sons to inquire. Jahangir's sons were shocked to see Aslam Khan involved in unnatural sex with the dog. �Aslam killed the female pregnant dog by strangulating it and took it to bushes near the locality where he was sexually assaulting the corpse. Jahangir who was on the terrace of building noticed the incident and alerted his sons to look into the issue. They caught Aslam Khan red-handed,� The New Indian Express quoted SI as saying. A case has been registered against Khan under Section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle), 377 (committing unnatural offence) of IPC and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act. The body of the dog has been sent for post-mortem. (Courtesy: Zee News)