    Crime

    Delhi Liquor scam: Kejriwal dubs ED summons 'illegal, politically motivated'

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    November2/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Arvind Kejriwal

    New Delhi: Ahead of appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor scam case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dubbed his summons "illegal and politically motivated".

    "The summons is illegal and politically motivated," sent at the behest of the BJP, he said.

    "Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately," the AAP leader asserted.

    His remarks came ahead of his appearance before the ED in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy.

    Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the ED during the day for questioning in the case, in which AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh have already been arrested.

    This is the first time that the Chief Minister has been summoned by the central agency in relation to the alleged scam.

    He was earlier questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case in April this year.

    He will first visit Rajghat before appearing at the ED office.

    In view of his questioning by the ED, the Delhi Police has deployed security personnel in large numbers outside the agency's office and Rajghat.

    —IANS

