Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh money laundering charge sheet naming Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: According to our sources, AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be named in a new charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case involving the city of Delhi's excise policy.

Sisodia was taken into judicial custody by the ED on March 9 from Tihar Jail in connection with this case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initially made the arrest of the 51-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader, which is also probing this case.—Inputs from Agencies