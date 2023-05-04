    Menu
    Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh money laundering charge sheet naming Manish Sisodia

    The Hawk
    May4/ 2023

    New Delhi: According to our sources, AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be named in a new charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case involving the city of Delhi's excise policy.

    Sisodia was taken into judicial custody by the ED on March 9 from Tihar Jail in connection with this case.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initially made the arrest of the 51-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader, which is also probing this case.—Inputs from Agencies

