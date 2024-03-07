Delhi liquor policy 'scam': Court issues fresh summons to Kejriwal after ED complaint

Delhi court summons CM Arvind Kejriwal on ED's fresh complaint in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. Kejriwal is directed to appear on March 16, accused of evading ED summonses.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday issued summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a fresh complaint by the ED for allegedly evading its summonses in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on March 16.



The Enforcement Directorate filed the complaint before the court on Wednesday, seeking prosecution of Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.



The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor not honouring summonses number 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said.



The ED had earlier moved a local court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

—PTI