Delhi Lieutenant Governor Distributes Honey Bee-Boxes And Toolkits To 130 Beneficiaries Under 'Gramodyog Vikas Yojna'

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, distributed Honey Bee-Boxes and Toolkits to 130 beneficiaries here on 4th July, 2023. The program was organized under the 'Gramodyog Vikas Yojna' of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, State Office Delhi, Government of India.

The ceremony took place at Chainsukh Vatika, Yamuna Pusta Road, Jagatpur village and was attended by the esteemed dignitaries including Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, MP from North-East Delhi Shri Manoj Tiwari, Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission Shri Manoj Kumar, Member of KVIC North Zone Shri Nagendra Raghuvanshi, CEO of KVIC Shri Vineet Kumar, Deputy CEO and Director of Delhi KVIC State Office.

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena emphasized the vital role played by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission in generating employment opportunities in rural India. He highlighted the success of the Honey Mission initiated by the KVIC in 2017, with the support of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Till date, over 2 lakh bee boxes and honey colonies have been distributed to 20 thousand farmers and beekeepers, creating new avenues for employment in rural areas and enhancing farmer’s income. Shri Saxena expressed his commitment of strengthening the 'self-reliant India' campaign by promoting Khadi and village industry development programs in Delhi's villages through KVIC.

While addressing in the event, the Member of Parliament, Shri Manoj Tiwari has expressed his intention to collaborate with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission to encourage youth in his constituency to establish small-scale and cottage industries. He praised the historic work being done by the Commission under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the realm of rural development. Shri Tiwari emphasized that by joining these initiatives, the youth can both become self-employed and also generate employment opportunities for others.

In his statement, Chairman, KVIC, Shri Manoj Kumar commended the progress made by India under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi towards becoming a strong, capable and self-reliant nation. He emphasized the importance of the "Make in India" and "Make for World" principles, as well as the vision of "Local to Global" espoused by Shri Narendra Modi. Shri Kumar further stated that KVIC, under the "Self-reliant India" campaign, is continuously striving to provide new avenues of employment in rural India. The financial year 2022-23 witnessed remarkable achievements for KVIC, with a turnover exceeding Rs 1.34 lakh crore, the highest in its 66-year history. During the program, 100 Bee-Boxes and Bee-Colonies were distributed to 10 beneficiaries, while Plumber Toolkits were provided to 20 trained beneficiaries and Footwear Repairing Tool Kits to 50 beneficiaries under the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana (GVY). The distribution benefited 35 beneficiaries from Jagatpur village, Delhi. Additionally, a Leather Footwear Manufacturing Machine & Tool Kits were provided to a Self-Help Group under the Leather Industry, benefiting 10 beneficiaries. Also, certificates were distributed to additional 40 trainees of Leather Footwear trained at Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre (MDTC), KVIC New Delhi. The event was attended by employees and officers of the Delhi Government and the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.