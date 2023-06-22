Delhi LG writes to Kejriwal over 'inordinately delayed' hospital projects

New Delhi: On Thursday, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to complain about "inordinately delayed" hospital projects in the city. He claimed the government's sole motivation was to generate "publicity-supported hype" in the media. But in a letter to the CM, Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj argued that the LG's claims that these facilities were established long before COVID-19 are "factually incorrect" and "misleading." In the letter, he also detailed the due dates for each assignment.

Saxena compared the amount spent on advertisements by the AAP dispensation and the previous Sheila Dikshit government (Rs. 1,867.44 crore vs. Rs. 87.5 crore), arguing that the former administration was able to accomplish much more in terms of health infrastructure.

Adding beds to existing hospitals like Lok Nayak, Guru Gobind Singh, Dr. BS Ambedkar, Rao Tula Ram, and Aruna Asaf Ali has also been postponed by more than three years, as reported by the Lieutenant Governor.—Inputs from Agencies