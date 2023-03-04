    Menu
    Delhi LG approves municipal government's plan to train teachers in Finland

    The Hawk
    March4/ 2023

    New Delhi: Delhi On Saturday, officials announced that a proposal by the city government to send primary teachers of state-run schools to Finland for training had been approved in principle by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

    Among the many topics that the LG's office has clashed with the government on is its plan to send school teachers to Finland for training.

    Saxena, in his permission, said he was okaying the motion in the "purpose of facilitating an executive decision - faulty that it may be, rather than merging problems to permit anarchic disruption".—Inputs from Agencies

