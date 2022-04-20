Delhi Lawyer Held In Rs 60 Cr Cash Conversion Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has arrested Delhi-based lawyer, Rohit Tandon, for converting over Rs 60 crore demonetised currency in new notes. "Advocate Rohit Tandon has been arrested under PMLA in over Rs 60 crore note conversion case in connivance with Kotak Bank Manager Ashish Kumar and hawala trader Paras Mal Lodha," an ED official told IANS.

Tandon was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from here after being grilled by the ED officials almost for a week. The ED officials arrested Ashish Kumar on Wednesday and Lodha was held on December 21. Tandon will be presented before a city court on Thursday afternoon.

--IANS