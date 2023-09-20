Delhi L-G directs education department to regularise jobs, not keep employees on ad-hoc basis

New Delhi: The Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday directed the Education Department to regularise jobs, not keep employees on an ad-hoc basis.

He said this while extending the ad-hoc appointments of two Olympians.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor office on Wednesday said that L-G V.K. Saxena has approved the proposal for extension of ad-hoc appointment of Sharad Kumar, Medallist at Tokyo Paralympics Games 2020 and Ravi Kumar, Wrestler Medallist at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the Directorate of Education for a further period of six months.

Sharad Kumar has been working on the post of Assistant Director Education (PE&NI) and Ravi Kumar as Assistant Director (Sports).

While approving the above proposals, the L-G directed the Education Department of the GNCTD to make expeditious efforts and ensure for regularisation of their appointments with concurrence of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"L-G ever since taking over has been pressing for regular appointments against existing vacancies in the government, as against the prevalent practice of contractual and ad-hoc appointments. He has on several occasions pointed that contractual and ad-hoc appointments are exploitative in nature and often lead to favouritism and corruption in recruitment processes.

"Consistent efforts by Saxena have led to more than 20,000 permanent appointments, especially in the Education Department of GNCTD, being effected during the last one year," the L-G office said.

Sharad Kumar and Ravi Kumar were initially appointed to the post of Assistant Director Education (PE-NI) & Assistant Director (Sports), in the Directorate of Education by the L-G in relaxation of existing Recruitment Rules, on an ad-hoc basis.

In the matter of seeking concurrence of UPSC for relaxation of Recruitment Rules and regular appointment, the Department has been asked to pursue the same with UPSC. Since, this process will take time, the L-G, in a relief to Sharad Kumar and Ravi Kumar, has approved the extension of their ad-hoc appointment, with a rider that their jobs should be regularised in concurrence with the UPSC at the earliest.

—IANS