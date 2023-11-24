Delhi Horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

Disturbing Revelations: Juvenile's Social Media Hints at Violent Inclination. Shocking CCTV Footage Emerges of Street Robbery Turned Brutal Stabbing in North-East Delhi.

New Delhi: Social media posts of the juvenile who stabbed a 17-year-old over 70 times during a street robbery here, likely hinted at his inclination towards violence or "thirst for blood".



The accused minor shared videos on his social media account, displaying knives, firearms, and footage of himself within court premises portraying a criminal image, possibly fostering a misguided sense of pride.



"Bhai hai apna, jeil mein 302 mein andar (He's our brother, locked up on a murder charge under Section 302)," read a caption beneath a video posted by the accused on his Instagram account, in which a woman could be seen speaking to media persons about her brother's murder.



A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stabbing the teenager, disturbing visuals surfaced on Thursday showing the accused dancing over the body, "celebrating" the heinous act.



In the CCTV footage, the accused minor could be seen dragging the body into a narrow lane and repeatedly stabbing the victim on the neck to ensure his death.



He also kicks the lifeless body on the head multiple times. The disturbing scene concludes with the assailant standing over the body and engaging in a macabre dance.



The incident took place at Janta Mazdoor Colony in North-East Delhi's Welcome area.



"The reason behind murder was robbery. The boy first choked the victim and when he fell unconscious, he stabbed him multiple times before robbing him of Rs 350," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East), Joy Tirkey.



"The victim was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," he added.

—IANS