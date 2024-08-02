Delhi High Court forms panel led by Chief Secretary to re-look Delhi's physical Infra

The court highlighted issues such as outdated infrastructure, the need for functional drains, and the challenges faced by civic agencies.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday formed a committee headed by the Chief Secretary of GNCTD, with members including the Vice Chairman of the DDA, the MCD Chairman, and the Commissioner of Police to re-look at Delhi's administrative, financial, physical infrastructure and directed it to file a report within eight weeks.

The bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela during the hearing made several strong observations and stated that in GNCTD, obtaining approval for new projects is challenging due to the absence of cabinet meetings in recent months and uncertainty about when the next meeting will be held.

The High Court emphasized that the mindset of Delhi administrators needs to change, particularly the perception that everything can be provided for free.

The Court observed that recent tragedies have demonstrated that court directions are not being followed thoroughly by civic agencies. The court criticized the administrative situation in Delhi, highlighting that multiple authorities are merely shifting responsibility and blaming one another instead of addressing the issues effectively.

The High Court remarked that it would not be wrong to conclude that Delhi's civic agencies lack the necessary funds for major infrastructure projects. The court noted that much of Delhi's physical infrastructure, such as drains, is outdated, having been laid nearly 75 years ago, and is both inadequate and poorly maintained.

On April 8, the court had directed that no single agency should be solely responsible for controlling storm water drains to ensure more efficient problem resolution. Additionally, the court ordered a third-party audit to review the situation.

The High Court noted that with Delhi's population exceeding 3 crores, the city requires a more robust financial and administrative infrastructure. The court observed that various subsidy schemes have contributed to increased migration and population growth, which has exacerbated the financial challenges faced by the MCD.

The Delhi High Court also directed the MCD Commissioner to ensure that drains are functional and to systematically increase their capacity if needed. The court also ordered the immediate removal of encroachments and illegal constructions in the area, including any construction on storm water drains.

It expressed disappointment with the ongoing chaos and directed the Delhi government counsel to provide details on the date of the last Cabinet meeting and the schedule for the next one.

The Delhi High Court also transferred the investigation case pertaining to the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The reason cited for this decision is the seriousness of the incidents and the potential involvement of corruption by public servants.

The High Court directed the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to nominate a senior officer to oversee the CBI probe into the deaths of the Civil Services aspirants.

Meanwhile, the protests outside the coaching institutes in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar continued for the sixth day on Friday after three UPSC aspirants lost their lives in a flooding incident at an IAS coaching centre.

The Delhi High Court criticized the Delhi Police for not having the initiative to summon MCD officials for questioning. The court pointed out that the police had failed to investigate the source of the water entering the basement and had instead arrested a driver, implying a lack of thoroughness in their approach.

The Delhi High Court highlighted that water issues are pervasive and affect everyone, including private residences. The court noted that even the Yamuna River is encroached upon, reflecting a broader problem in Delhi where there is a prevailing mindset that the river will continue to flow despite encroachments.

The Court also warned that water does not discriminate and can affect anyone, regardless of address. It also stated that there is a serious issue of criminal neglect and cautioned that if the current situation persists, such tragedies may recur every monsoon.

