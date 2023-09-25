Delhi Health Minister Bhardwaj oversees facilities in HC dispensary, assures appointment of dentist

New Delhi [India]: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday visited the Delhi High Court dispensary and took note of the facilities provided.

"We received a message from the Bar Association that the health services in Delhi High Court need some improvements. Therefore, a surprise inspection was conducted today. We were told that there is a requirement for a dentist & a dentist will be appointed soon...Modern equipment will also be provided," Minister Bhardwaj said while talking to ANI after the visit.

The Minister held a brief meeting with the dispensary in charge and doctors.

During his visit, he was apprised regarding the need to upgrade X-ray and ultrasound machines, to provide wax therapy in the physiotherapy centre and other requirements including the visit of a specialist from LNJP hospital twice a week.

Minister Bhardwaj also visited the dentist's room and physiotherapy centre in the dispensary. He assured that a dentist will be deployed in the dispensary shortly.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was also apprised about the requirements at the dispensary.

On this occasion, senior doctor Mohit Mathur said that there is a need for a 24*7 emergency helpline. He said that some days back a litigant fainted in the mediation Centre. There were repeated emergency calls but he died on the way to the hospital, he added.

LNJP Hospital Director Dr Suresh Kumar, other doctors, officials from the Health Department, Delhi High Court Bar Association president senior advocate Mohit Mathur and secretary Sandeep Sharma also accompanied the minister during his visit.

—ANI