Delhi HC restores mandate of IOA's ad hoc committee for WFI, says disdissolution was unwarranted

The committee, initially formed on December 27, 2023, will continue to oversee the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) until the Ministry of Youth and Sports' order remains in effect.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday rules that the dissolution of the ad-hoc committee was unwarranted and has restored the mandate of the ad-hoc committee appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on December 27, 2023.

The bench of Justice Sachin Dutta said, "It shall be open to the IOA to reconstitute the ad hoc committee so as to ensure that the same is a multi-member body comprising of eminent sportspersons and experts who are well-versed in dealing with the International Federations, so as to allay any concerns that the UWW might have as regards the steps taken by the WFI."

"Further, it is clarified that the ad-hoc committee shall continue to act as such, only till such time as the order dated December 24, 2023, issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYAS) is in force. It shall be open to the MYAS to withdraw, review the said order if circumstances so warrant.

This order shall not be construed as imposing any limitations or constraints on regard, added the bench.

Further, at the present stage, this Court is not inclined to accept the prayer of the petitioner to the effect that any retired judge of this Court or the Supreme Court be appointed as the administrator. It is deemed appropriate to have a multi-member ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the WFI.

The Court was hearing an instant application in an ongoing writ petition as regards the conduct of affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The primary grievance, articulated in the writ petition, pertains to the alleged illegal action of the WFI in seeking to conduct selection trials for Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2024 and Asian Olympic.

The court was hearing an application moved by prominent wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and others, against the dissolution of the ad hoc committee. The MYAS would proceed to revoke the suspension of the WFI.

Last week, the Delhi High Court was informed that WFI president Sanjay Singh was present at the Olympic Village in Paris and allegedly involved in decisions regarding wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified for being slightly overweight before her gold medal bout.

The wrestlers' representatives, represented by Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, claimed that the WFI was being run by proxies and objected to Singh's presence at the Olympic Village.

The court is presently examining a plea from wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, challenging the legitimacy of the WFI elections held on December 21, 2023, which elected Singh as the new president.

The petitioners argue that the elections violated the Sports Code and seek to have the WFI cease its activities related to wrestling.

The central government counsel expressed support for Vinesh Phogat amidst the ongoing legal issues.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was suspended by the government in December 2023 due to procedural violations.

However, this suspension was lifted by the United World Wrestling (UWW) in February 2024, resulting in the dissolution of the ad hoc committee that the Indian Olympic Association had formed to oversee the WFI.

The Delhi High Court will continue hearing the main case on September 12, 2024.

—ANI