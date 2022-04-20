Delhi HC refuses to restrain Amazon, says suit filed by Future Retail maintainable

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to restrain Amazon from interfering in Future Retail's deal with Reliance Retail by writing to statutory authority in view of the Emergency Award.

A bench of Justice Mukta Gupta ruled that the statutory authorities were free to form their own opinion as per law.

The bench further observed that prima facie the suit filed by Future Retail was maintainable

It held that the Emergency Award was valid, and the Kishore Biyani-owned company's resolution approving the transaction with Reliance was also valid.

--IANS