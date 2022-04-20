Delhi HC Refuses Parole Extension To Mukhtar Ansari for UP Poll Campaigning

Mau: Even though BJP as well as SP have given a walkover to the Ansari family contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) banner, but in a major set back, Delhi High Court has refused parole extension to Mukhtar Ansari to campaign in his constituency for the state elections. Delhi High court today rejected the plea of Ansari to campaign in his elections on a petition of the Election Commission opposing the move of the BSP candidate. However, family members of Mukhtar, including his wife, were campaigning in Mau from where the don is contesting while Mukhtar will continue to stay in Lucknow jail. Earlier, nomination of BJP candidate Ashok Singh was rejected during scrutiny from Mau seat where the BSP has fielded mafia don and sitting member Mukhtar Ansari, and now the election symbol of SP candidate Haider Ali Tiger against Mukhtar's elder brother Sibatullah Ansari was also rejected from Mahmudabad seat in Ghazipur district. SP had sent the election symbol of Haider Ali Tiger by a chartered flight on the last day of the nominations but it was rejected as it reached after 1700 hrs thus giving a big blow to the ruling party. The Ansari family is contesting three assembly seats in Mau -Ghazipur districts on BSP ticket after they were denied tickets by the SP. Mukhtar's son Abbas Ansari, is new entrant from the family contesting from Ghosi seat. Election in Mau is on February 4.

UNI