Delhi HC quashes FIRs against lawyer, orders him to take 10 pro bono cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has quashed two FIRs registered against a lawyer by his former wife while directing him to undertake ten pro bono cases.

The FIRs had been filed under Section 498A, 406, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, as well as Section 354 of the IPC and Section 10 of the POCSO Act.

The cases stemmed from matrimonial disputes between the husband and wife, but they had amicably settled their differences and were granted Talaq-E-Mubarat (a mutual divorce).

Following the settlement, the complainant-wife expressed her desire to withdraw the complaints, stating that they had been filed due to matrimonial disputes and misunderstandings.

The court, taking note of the settlement between the parties, quashed the FIRs.

However, it expressed concern over the growing trend of parties making grave allegations against each other during matrimonial battles and using children as a means to initiate criminal proceedings, leading to unnecessary harassment.

The court clarified that the settlement reached between the parties only pertained to their rights and titles, not the rights, titles, and interests of their children.

It said that the children would remain free to pursue their legal rights under the law.

Quashing the FIRs, the court ordered the lawyer, Wasim Ahmad, to undertake ten pro bono cases.

It requested the Member Secretary of the Delhi State Legal Service Committee to assign ten cases to the lawyer, with a compliance report expected within a month.

— IANS