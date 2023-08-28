Delhi HC flags 63 structures on Central Ridge, says unprotected ones will have to go

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has expressed concerns over the presence of 63 structures inside the Central Ridge area in the national capital, stating that these structures, lacking any court protection, will have to be removed.

"How can they have protection? I don’t understand. Sixty-three is not a small number. It is a huge number… It [Central Ridge] is the lungs of Delhi. How can there be 63 structures? What are these and what is the protection? If there is no protection, the structures have to go," the court said.

The court's comments came during a hearing of a contempt plea, wherein the Amicus Curiae raised issues related to tree plantation directions in the national capital.

The Deputy Conservator of Forest, West Forest Division, informed the court that there are 63 structures, including ashrams, within the 864-hectare ridge area.

He noted that these structures existed prior to the Supreme Court's judgement in the MC Mehta case, which allowed certain institutions to remain under the condition that their presence wouldn't expand in the Ridge.

The court directed the Delhi government to file an affidavit indicating the status of these 63 structures and their stand regarding them.

The Deputy Conservator of Forest also informed the court about the removal of construction and demolition materials as well as municipal solid waste from the Central Ridge over the last two months.

The court expressed its dissatisfaction with the presence of such materials on the Central Ridge and said that there should not have been any such material in the area to begin with.

The Deputy Conservator of Forest assured the court of proper monitoring and deployment of staff to prevent further dumping of materials.

The court was also told about the construction of a trail path in the Central Ridge area and that the path already made shall be removed along with the material within six weeks.

The court also asked for optimal utilisation of the Delhi Green Fund in consultation with relevant authorities.

Furthermore, the court asked the counsel for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to join the proceedings regarding the expansion of forested areas in Delhi.

The DDA's counsel was directed to work with the Director of Planning in the Delhi government to identify land that could be used for extending forested land.

The case will be heard next on October 9.

During the last hearing, the HC had expressed its displeasure over encroachments in the Central Ridge area and had issued a warning to the authorities to take corrective action promptly, or face contempt proceedings.

"This will not happen. In case you don’t rectify and take corrective measures, we will initiate contempt. Get instructions by Monday. This is not acceptable. Nothing happens on the Central Ridge,” Justice Jasmeet Singh had told the Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Forest Division.

The court had asked the authorities about the areas designated for tree plantation, the utilisation of funds in the high court's bank account meant for tree planting, and the encroachments within the Central Ridge.

