Delhi HC directs Baba Ramdev, others to take down several of their posts against allopathy during COVID-19

The court expressed concerns about public health risks and potential disrepute to Ayurveda due to misleading claims about Patanjali's Coronil.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday, in an interim order directed Baba Ramdev, Acharya Bal Krishan, and others to remove statements and posts that accuse allopathic medicine and doctors of causing deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court, while passing the direction, said this court is constrained to observe that if

the contesting defendants are permitted to continue to promote and advertise the said Tablet, then not only would the public at large be at risk of their health, but the ancient and venerated system of Ayurveda may itself come into disrepute.

In fact, the very branding and labeling of the said Tablet as Coronil appears to suggest that the drug nullifies the coronavirus, that is to say, it cures the disease, which may even amount to mislabeling and/or misbranding of the drug, which is impermissible under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. However, this court leaves it to the competent authorities to examine this aspect without making any further observations.

The court directed the defendant individuals to take down several of their claims on social media platforms, promoting Patanjali's Coronil as the only cure for the virus.

The bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani directed the individuals to take down their statements from social media platforms within three days, and if they fail to do so, the social media intermediaries will take down the content.

The Court has passed the order on an interim petition moved in a lawsuit filed by various doctors' associations challenging yoga guru Ramdev's claim that his product, Coronil, is a cure for COVID-19 rather than merely an immunity booster.

The associations have argued that Ramdev's statements about Coronil lack scientific evidence.

The lawsuit alleged that Ramdev falsely claimed Coronil was a cure for COVID-19, despite the product being licenced only as an "immuno-booster." This discrepancy between the claims made and the product's approved use is central to the legal challenge.

The senior counsel representing the plaintiffs earlier had requested that the court issue an injunction to prevent the defendants from making further similar claims about Coronil, arguing that such statements are misleading and not supported by the product's official license.

Ramdev's senior lawyer stated that Ramdev is committed to adhering to an undertaking previously given in the Supreme Court regarding advertisements for Patanjali products. The lawyer also expressed willingness to provide a similar undertaking in the Delhi High Court to address concerns about misleading claims.

The plaintiffs' senior lawyer requested the court issue an interim order, arguing that the previous undertaking given in the Supreme Court was related to avoiding 'casual statements' not compliant with legal standards.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani noted that the current case involved 'specific instances' of alleged misleading claims and reserved his decision.

In 2021, multiple doctors' associations--including those from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, Patna, and Bhubaneswar; the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh; the Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab; Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut; and the Telangana Junior Doctors' Association in Hyderabad--filed a lawsuit against Ramdev and others in the Delhi High Court.

The associations' lawsuit asserts that Ramdev, being a highly influential figure, was undermining public trust in allopathic treatments and COVID-19 vaccines. They claimed that his actions constituted a misinformation campaign designed to promote his products, including Coronil, as alternative COVID-19 treatments.

—ANI