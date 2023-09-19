Delhi HC assigns cleaning duty as resolution after parties reach settlement in culpable homicide case

New Delhi: In a unique turn of events, the Delhi High Court has quashed an attempt to commit culpable homicide case after the parties involved reached a settlement.

However, as part of the resolution, the court has directed all 24 individuals linked to the case to perform "basic cleaning work" for three days at four different police stations.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee presiding over the case stated: "The said 24 persons shall be at liberty to decide amongst themselves as to the composition of each group of 6 persons and also the Police Station where each group shall undertake the aforesaid basic cleaning duty."

The court's decision led to the quashing of the FIR that was registered in July under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The accused and the complainants entered into a compromise deed on September 2 and subsequently filed a petition seeking the FIR's quashing.

The complainants informed the court that they had willingly settled all disputes with the accused parties, and did not wish to pursue criminal proceedings, and had no objections to the FIR's quashing.

The court approved the plea and directed all parties to divide themselves into four groups, each comprising six individuals. These groups are instructed to perform basic cleaning work at Mehrauli, Fatehpur Beri, Maidan Garhi and Neb Sarai police stations on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Importantly, the court said that this work must be carried out to the satisfaction of the respective Investigating Officer.

Justice Banerjee also commended the generous efforts made by all 24 parties involved in reaching a resolution in the case before the court.

—IANS