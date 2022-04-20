Delhi granthi murder case solved, accused nabbed from UP

New Delhi: The man who murdered a fellow granthi at a Delhi gurdwara last week was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor even as he tried to hide himself in a 'dera' (camp) in the garb of a priest, police said on Wednesday.



The deceased Ravinder Singh was a head granthi (priest) in the gurdwara in R.K. Puram and used to play the harmonium while accused Darshan Singh used to play tabla with him.

During interrogation, Darshan Singh disclosed that on December 4, he was teased by Ravinder Singh over his playing which he did not like and got agitated, resulting in him hitting the head granthi with the tabla causing injuries on his head which proved fatal. In this commotion, Ravinder Singh's wife Maninder Kaur came forward to save her husband but was also attacked by him with the same tabla causing serious injuries on her head and eyes. Darshan Singh fled after attacking the duo.

After reaching Haridwar, the native place of the accused, the Delhi Police team showed his photographs at different gurdwaras, dhabas, hotels, property dealers, vendors, hawkers and gram pradhans. Later, an input was received that the accused has been spotted at village Ibrahampur District in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

This small lead was further developed and some of the taxi drivers were informed that accused has been seen at a dhaba on a road leading towards Bijnor and Nagina. Accordingly, the team shifted its focus from Haridwar to Bijnor. It also came to light that on the side of the road near Nagina, there are many deras. Almost 50 deras were covered by the team on foot and his photo was shown at each.

"During the exercise, it was confirmed that accused was desperately trying to hide himself in the garb of a priest and moving on foot in these deras. Finally he was spotted by the team on a deserted stretch near Nagina and apprehended on Tuesday," DCP, South West Delhi, Ingit Pratap Singh said.





—IANS