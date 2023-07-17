Delhi govt urges people to stay put in relief camps as Yamuna's water level continues to show rising trend

New Delhi: On Monday, as the Yamuna's water level continued to rise, the Delhi administration urged residents to remain in evacuation shelters despite reassurances that they were safe. However, some individuals had already returned to their homes and businesses to begin the process of reconstructing them.

Meanwhile, officials reported that water had been pumped out of practically all of the flooded roadways, except for a carriageway of the ITO stretch and Rajghat. Silt and muck are being cleaned up, though.

More than 25,000 people have been moved out of flood-affected regions in Delhi as the city deals with one of its worst flood-like circumstances in recent memory.—Inputs from Agencies