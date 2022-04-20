Delhi govt to launch online Maths classes for class 9 students

New Delhi: With an aim to benefit about three lakh Class 9 students across the Delhi government schools, the Education Department has collaborated with the Khan Academy to offer specially curated Maths content for these students.

Also, around 1,000 teachers of government schools will also be trained by Khan Academy via webinar.

Shailendra Sharma, the Education Advisor to Delhi Education Minister, said students suffer most in Maths and, so for the past 10 days, the government has been discussing with the Khan Academy how to support students of class 9 in Mathematics.

"Last time we had seen the Board results and noticed that only 71 per cent of our students pass in Maths in comparison to subjects such as Social sciences and Languages which we generally have a 97 per cent passing results," Sharma said.

He said to not let our students suffer in Maths, the government has collaborated with the Khan Academy — a globally recognised educational non-profit organisation which has been developing interactive learning materials for the students.

Sandeep Bapna, the Managing Director, Khan Academy India said the programme will be a 10-week-long programme.

"Starting this Monday, the parents will receive an sms with a link to open that day's micro lesson. It will have two or three videos and a couple of exercises. These lessons will reach the parents/students for 10 weeks. The purpose of the program is to revise the syllabus of the last year and to prepare the students for the new academic year," he said.

This partnership is expected to benefit more than 3 lakh students, Bapna said.

For students in smaller grades — KG to class 8 — the Delhi government is sending out daily SMSs with general activities to 5,71,661 parents of KG to class 8th students.

A daily SMS alert is also being sent to 12,14,049 parents of KG to class 12 for Happiness class at home.

Apart from this, 5,18,626 parents of classes 3 to 8 are receiving the IVR for Mission Buniyaad activities every alternate day.

