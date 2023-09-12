Delhi govt to hold meeting of environmental experts today

New Delhi: The Delhi government will hold a meeting on Tuesday with environmental experts to discuss how to tackle pollution in the coming months, especially during Diwali.

A meeting of all department officials is also scheduled for September 14.

On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued a directive to the the city police not to grant licenses for the sale, manufacture, or storage of firecrackers.

This decision aims to improve Delhi’s air quality during the winter season.

Kejriwal also instructed the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) to impose a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, online sale, and bursting of firecrackers.

Rai had also highlighted the Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan to combat pollution.

