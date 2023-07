New Delhi: On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of the Delhi government stated that they will be giving Rs 10,000 to each family affected by the recent flooding.

He tweeted that many low-income households who lived along the Yamuna riverbanks had lost their homes and possessions in the floods.

Kejriwal has promised to give every family impacted by the floods in India Rs 10,000 in relief.—Inputs from Agencies