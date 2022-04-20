Delhi Govt Sets Up Academy To Promote Language, Culture Of Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday set up an academy to promote Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari language and culture of Uttarakhand, according to a statement.

The government has appointed award-winning singer and artist Heera Singh Rana as the vice-chairman of the academy, it said. 'The Delhi government's art, culture and language department, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, today setup and notified an academy to promote Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari language and culture,' the statement said.

In the statement, Sisodia said Delhi is a culturally rich city where people from all parts of the country live and work and it is this diversity that forms Delhi's vibrant and cosmopolitan culture.

'Delhi has a large population of people from Uttarakhand and we want to present a platform to the people of Delhi to get the taste of the art and culture of Uttarakhand.

'I am glad that many noted people like Vice Chairman Heera Singh Rana came forward and joined hand with us to establish this academy,' said Sisodia, who also holds the charge of the art, culture and language department. The department has decided that the new academy will introduce various awards to promote the good works of people in Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari language and culture.

The government will also provide language courses through this academy. PTI



