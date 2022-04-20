Delhi Govt sanctions Rs 80-Cr margin money payment to ration shops

New Delhi: Resolving their financial troubles, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced it is sanctioning Rs 80 crore for the payment of margin money to the Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers who distribute essential commodities to the ration card holders in the national capital.

The move comes after the ration shop owners last month declared they are stopping distribution of food grains to Delhi residents from this month over non-payment of margin money from the Delhi government. The margin money is borrowed from a brokerage firm to purchase an investment.

The margin money for both Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and National Food Security (NFS) schemes will be released by Department of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC) within two-three days.

This amount is being released from the contingency fund, said a Delhi government statement, adding the decision was taken following orders of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The order in this regard comes after a meeting chaired by Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Commissioner-Food and Civil Supplies (F&S), CMD-DSCSC, senior officers of F&S, DSCSC Ltd and office bearers of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealer Sangh.

The Minister said that the Finance Department has sanctioned an amount of Rs 80 crores to the Food and Civil Supplies Department. He directed Commissioner (F&S) to immediately release the margin money to the owners of FPS.

Office bearers of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh welcomed the decision of Delhi government and they assured F&S Minister and Commissioner (F&S) for the smooth distribution of ration to the beneficiaries.

The Minister further said the Delhi government has increased margin money from Rs 70 per quintal to Rs 200 per quintal of foodgrains. He informed that an additional kit having pulses, sugar, oil, ghee and dry ration under Mukhyamantri Corona Sahayata Yojna were also distributed through FPS owners during Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, as per the directions of Delhi Chief Minister, the persons having no ration card were also provided four kg wheat and one kg rice per person, the Minister said.

–IANS