Delhi govt officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife

New Delhi: After questioning the couple and recording the victim's statement, police in Delhi detained a government officer on Monday for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor multiple times.

Shortly before he was arrested in the case which was registered on August 13, Premoday Khakha was suspended from his post as deputy director in Women and Child Development (WCD) Department following a direction from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Khakha and his wife Seema Rani are residents of Shakti Enclave in the Burari area, the police said, adding the girl was staying at the residence of the accused, a family friend whom she calls 'mama', after her father passed away on October 1, 2020, the police said.—Inputs from Agencies