Delhi govt not in favour of conducting CBSE Class XII exams, says Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the Delhi government is not in favour of conducting Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII exams and they will write to the Centre suggesting the same.

"The Delhi government is not in favour of conducting Class XII exams and we will write to the Centre regarding the same. In today's meeting with the Centre, I appealed that we cannot put students' lives at risk by following the tradition of exams," Sisodia said.

This comes as Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was holding a high-level meeting to discuss the conduct of CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses.

The Education Ministers of States and Union Territories, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders, in presence of Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani attended the meeting.

In a press conference after the meeting, Sisodia said the priority of the Central government at the moment should be vaccination against COVID-19 and it should talk to Pfizer and bring vaccines for the country's 14 million Class XII students and also for almost the same number of teachers across the country.

"About 95 per cent of the students studying in Class XII are above the age of 17.5 years. The Central government can also talk to the health experts whether the vaccine being given to above 18 age groups can be administered to them," the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.

The AAP leader said the state governments should get the vaccination for all the students and teachers of Class XII in one week if the Centre makes the vaccines available.

"In Delhi, we will complete the vaccination of all Class XII and teachers in a maximum of two days," he added. (ANI)



