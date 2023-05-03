Delhi govt's proposal for court hearing of undertrial prisoners through video-conferencing sent to Centre: Officials

New Delhi: In light of the hazards and transportation costs involved in ferrying them, the Delhi government has requested approval from the Centre for its plan to make preparations for hearing court proceedings of hardcore criminals in jails via video-conferencing, officials said Wednesday.

Logistics, including police personnel, must be deployed to facilitate the physical transit of high-risk criminals, terrorists, and other undertrials.

A three-member committee formed by Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena had also suggested making arrangements for hearing court cases of undertrial prisoners via video-conferencing, officials said, following a dispute last year over the facilities provided to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in the Tihar jail.—Inputs from Agencies