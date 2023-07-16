    Menu
    Delhi govt's mega plan to curb vector-borne diseases

    Nidhi Khurana
    July16/ 2023
    New Delhi: Steps would be done to identify the serotype of the prevalent dengue virus in Delhi as part of the government's "mega action plan" to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

    On Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj presided over a high-level conference to discuss plans for preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases in the nation's capital.

    The Delhi health department issued a statement after the meeting saying that one of the major decisions made was to "determine the serotype of the prevailing dengue virus" at designated laboratories.—Inputs from Agencies

