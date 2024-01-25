Delhi Government Takes Inspiration from 'Ram Rajya' Principles for Social Welfare: Kejriwal

Delhi Government's Vision: Embracing 'Ram Rajya' Ideals for Inclusive Development and Social Harmony. Arvind Kejriwal Highlights Initiatives in Education, Healthcare, and Senior Citizen Welfare at Republic Day Celebration.

New Delhi: Delhis Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that the Delhi government is dedicated to delivering high quality healthcare, education and essential services taking inspiration from the ideals of 'Ram Rajya.' Speaking at a Republic Day celebration, in Chhatrasal Stadium Kejriwal emphasized the administrations commitment to granting pension benefits to citizens ensuring the clock power supply and providing free water distribution.



Kejriwal highlighted Lord Rams legacy of promoting inclusivity and rejecting discrimination based on caste or religion. He expressed concern about the divisions along these lines and stated that the government aims to bridge these gaps by following the principles of 'Ram Rajya.'



"In line with the spirit of 'Ram Rajya' our administration places importance on access to quality education and healthcare. Lord Ram advocated for unity without discrimination—a principle we strive to uphold in our society " said Kejriwal in reference to the consecration ceremony at Ayodhyas Ram temple.



The Chief Minister also emphasized the governments dedication to providing power supply increasing pension benefits for citizens and organizing free pilgrimages for them. Furthermore he highlighted efforts to ensure womens safety in Delhi despite not having control over the citys police force as it falls under an authority, than the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).



Reflecting on the consecration of Lord Ram, in Ayodhya Kejriwal expressed a sense of pride. Encouraged individuals to embrace Lord Rams principles as a part of their lives. In a critique aimed at the government he emphasized that the aspiration of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy holds genuine value only if its benefits are shared across all sections of society.



While acknowledging the vision of a USD 5 trillion economy Kejriwal cautioned that genuine prosperity lies in ensuring distribution. He highlighted that true progress cannot be claimed if a significant portion remains concentrated in the hands of a few thereby pointing out existing disparities.



Addressing concerns about inflation Kejriwal remarked, "Over the 75 years there has been a disparity where the rich have grown wealthier while the poor have become further marginalized. Our approach aligns with the essence of 'Ram Rajya' as evidenced by Delhis inflation rates according to reports from the government."



In conclusion Kejriwal underscored his governments commitment to fostering a society guided by the principles encapsulated in 'Ram Rajya.' He advocated for equality, economic justice and holistic well being, for every citizen.

