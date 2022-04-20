Delhi Gasps For Air As Air Quality Continues To Be Severe

Delhiites woke up to another morning breathing in bad air as the ambient air quality

continued to be under the ' severe category' with an average index value of 416 on Wednesday morning

according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Haze and smoke continued to cover the national capital and its surrounding areas of the NCR. The air quality worsened post Diwali and increase in the stubble burning in the northern states of Haryana and Punjab.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to the Haryana and Punjab governments to take concrete steps towards saving the national capital from the worsening bad air situation.

People in the city complained of breathing trouble, overall uneasiness due to the dense air, itchy eyes and heavy head. Worst-affected are the elderly people, children and the persons already suffering from breathing problems.

UNI