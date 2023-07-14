    Menu
    States & UTs

    Delhi floods: Embankment at breached Indraprastha water regulator sealed, says L-G Saxena

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July14/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The broken embankment at the Indraprastha regulator has been sealed by the Army, the Lt Governor's Office reported on Friday, preventing floodwater from entering Delhi.

    Lt. Governor VK Saxena's office announced in a tweet at midnight that Army officers and workers have successfully sealed the gap.

    Saxena tweeted "My heartfelt gratitude to our ordinary workmen and jawans and officers of the Indian Army for their untiring efforts in sealing the bund breach on the Yamuna, opposite WHO building and opening the gates at ITO barrage in Delhi" .—Inputs From Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Delhi floods Indian Army WHO building ITO barrage Lt. Governor VK Saxena
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in