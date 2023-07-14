Delhi floods: Embankment at breached Indraprastha water regulator sealed, says L-G Saxena

New Delhi: The broken embankment at the Indraprastha regulator has been sealed by the Army, the Lt Governor's Office reported on Friday, preventing floodwater from entering Delhi.

Lt. Governor VK Saxena's office announced in a tweet at midnight that Army officers and workers have successfully sealed the gap.

Saxena tweeted "My heartfelt gratitude to our ordinary workmen and jawans and officers of the Indian Army for their untiring efforts in sealing the bund breach on the Yamuna, opposite WHO building and opening the gates at ITO barrage in Delhi" .—Inputs From Agencies