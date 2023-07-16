Delhi floods: Bhairon Marg, ISBT Kashmere Gate-Timarpur stretch among roads opened for traffic

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police reported that some roads, including Bhairon Marg, were reopened to traffic on Sunday as the flood situation in the nation's capital stabilised. A traffic advisory states that the section of the Ring Road between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Timarpur and Civil Lines (Mall Road side) is now available to traffic.

Light vehicle traffic can now use the section of the Ring Road between Sarai Kale Khan and the IP Flyover and Rajghat. Still closed, however, is the section of the Ring Road that connects Shanti Van with Monkey Bridge and Yamuna Bazar-ISBT.

The Majnu Ka Tila–Hanuman Setu section of the Ring Road is currently closed. Also closed is the passageway connecting IP College and Chandgiram Akhara. Mud has caused the closure of the roadway connecting Chandgiram Akhara and Shanti Van, and the advice warns that reopening it could endanger passengers.—Inputs from Agencies