Delhi finance minister'strongly opposed' 28 % GST charge on online gaming

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the government of Delhi issued a statement saying that Finance Minister Atishi "strongly opposed" the GST Council's decision to impose a 28% GST on online gambling platforms.

On Wednesday, the GST Council, led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, agreed that the base value of bets placed on gaming platforms and casinos will be subject to a 28 percent GST.

The current monsoon session of Parliament will see revisions to the Central GST law introduced by the Centre, followed by amendments to the State GST law being passed by individual state legislatures.—Inputs fromAgencies