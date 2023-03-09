Delhi excise policy: Manish Sisodia arrested by ED for money laundering

New Delhi: It was reported Thursday that Manish Sisodia, a prominent member of the Aam Aadmi Party and a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was detained by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering accusations related to alleged anomalies in the city's excise policy.

During his second session of questioning at Tihar jail, the 51-year-old was taken into custody, allegedly under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

The AAP politician, a former journalist, was taken into custody by the federal investigation agency the day before a CBI court was scheduled to hear his bail application. Yet he will remain in judicial custody until March 20th.—Inputs from Agencies