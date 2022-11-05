Delhi Excise Policy scam: ED questions Sisodia's PA

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is interviewing Manish Sisodia's personal assistant as part of the most recent development in the Delhi Excise Policy scandal, sources said on Saturday.

Sources claim that Devender Sharma, alias Rinku, was arrested on Saturday morning and has since been questioned by the ED.

However, the ED has not yet released a formal statement addressing the events of Saturday.

Sisodia criticised the ED's action and said in a tweet that the investigation agency had now targeted his PA and had arrested him because they had not discovered anything.

The CBI has identified Sisodia as the primary suspect in the scam in its FIR.

He is alleged to have granted liquor industry executives a 30 crore rupee exemption. The licence holders allegedly received extensions at their discretion. By breaking excise laws, the policy regulations were created.

In addition, the FIR claimed that Sisodia and a few other liquor barons were actively involved in managing and transferring the unlawful financial advantages obtained from liquor licence holders to the accused public officials.

(Inputs from Agencies)