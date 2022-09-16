Delhi excise policy scam case: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations

New Delhi: In the latest development in the Delhi excise policy scam case, ED on Friday conducted fresh raids at about 40 locations across the country as part of its money laundering investigation.



According to PTI sources, the raids began this morning and are being conducted in Nellore and some other cities in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR. The searches are being held at premises linked to liquor businessmen, distributors and supply chain networks.



On September 6, The case of money laundering in the Delhi excise policy stems from a CBI FIR in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some bureaucrats have been named as accused. The excise policy has been rolled back now.



On August 19, CBI conducted raids in the case and searched the Delhi residences of Sisodia (50), IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories.



Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including excise and education.



The ED is probing if alleged irregularities were done in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year and if some alleged "proceeds of crime" in terms of tainted money was generated by the accused.



The agency also is expected to question AAP leader and minister Satyendar Jain in the Tihar jail in connection with this case on Friday after it obtained permission from a local court to do so.

